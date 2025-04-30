Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Chris Ayres - Vice President, Investor Relations and Special Projects
Domenic Dell'Osso - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mohit Singh - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Dan Turco - Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial
Josh Viets - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Douglas Leggate - Wolfe Research
Zach Parham - JPMorgan
Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley
Nitin Kumar - Mizuho Securities
John Freeman - Raymond James
Kalei Akamine - Bank of America
Phillip Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets
Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets
Matthew Portillo - TPH
Geoff Jay - Daniel Energy Partners
Michael Scialla - Stephens
Leo Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners
Betty Jiang - Barclays
Paul Diamond - Citi
Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners
Charles Meade - Johnson Rice
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Expand Energy 2025 First Quarter Earnings Teleconference. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Ayers, Vice President of Investor Relations and Special Projects. Please go ahead.
Chris Ayres
Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today to discuss Expand Energy's 2025 first quarter financial and operating results. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the press release and updated presentation we posted to our website yesterday.
During this morning's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which consist of statements that cannot be confirmed by reference to existing information, including statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumption underlying such statements.
- Read more current EXE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts