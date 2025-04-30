SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) may be considered as one possible means to gain exposure to the gold trade. Gold is a precious metal that may prove valuable as a hedge against the risk of increasing global debt. An introduction
GLD: The Global Economic Death Spiral Accelerates
Summary
- Rising national debt in the U.S., China, and Japan poses a significant risk to global financial markets, potentially triggering a sovereign debt default.
- GLD and precious metals are considered hedges against the increasing threat of unsustainable global debt and potential market destabilization.
- The interconnected nature of global economies heightens the risk of contagion if a major economy defaults, potentially leading to widespread financial instability.
- Urgent action is needed to balance national budgets and reduce debt to avoid the catastrophic consequences of a potential debt default.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
