Markets found 0.6% worth of comfort on Tuesday, in tariffs that hurt a little less and earnings that didn’t fall apart. It’s a low bar, but no one tripped, and the S&P notched its sixth straight gain, the year’s longest winning streak.
Not Quite A Fix, But Markets Still Got 0.6
Summary
- The market’s modest cheer traced back to trade headlines, where the administration floated a fresh attempt at de-escalation, this time in the auto sector.
- Coca-Cola posted solid organic sales growth and stuck to its full-year guidance.
