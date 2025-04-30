sasirin pamai

Q1 GDP -0.1% as tariff frontloading bites, but there is underlying strength. (0:15) The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge comes in cool. (1:38) Taco Bell is the star of Yum! Earnings. (2:49)

The U.S. economy shifted into reverse in the first three months of the year as preparations for tariffs weighed on GDP figures. It was the first GDP contraction in nearly three years.

The initial estimate of Q1 GDP showed the economy contracted at an annual pace of -0.3%, compared with +2.4% growth in Q4 and weaker than the +0.2% rise expected.

The drop in real GDP in Q1 reflected an increase in imports, which was telegraphed in yesterday’s March trade figures, which saw the U.S. deficit balloon. On the other side were increases in investment, consumer spending, and exports.

Economist Ernie Tedeschi says, "This report is almost exactly what an otherwise healthy economy looks like anticipating—but not yet directly hurt by—tariffs. Consumer durables spending collapses. Services are fine for the moment. Businesses get in as many imports as they can and stock up their inventories."

Odds of a U.S. recession on Polymarket surged above 70%, the highest they’ve been since just after Liberation Day and up from around 20% at the start of March.

But real final sales to private domestic purchasers, which is sometimes known as core GDP and the sum of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, increased 3%. That’s a touch higher than Q4.

Robin Brooks of the Brookings Institute says, "We're living through a huge natural experiment ... This is tariff front-running as firms stockpile."

Also on the bright side, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge cooled more than expected in March.

The March Core PCE Price Index was flat vs. a consensus of +0.1% and a +0.5% rise in February. On a Y/Y basis, the measure, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 2.6% vs. +2.6% consensus and +3% prior.

But neither underlying GDP strength nor a dovish core PCE impressed stock traders.

Futures tumbled after the GDP print, and the major averages are significantly lower, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) down more than -2% and the S&P 500 (SP500) down more than -1.5%.

The bond market is holding up better, though. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10) is above 4.15%.

Among active stocks. Taco Bell was the star for Yum! Brands (YUM), which reports a slight miss in Q1 revenue.

Same-store sales growth was positive for Taco Bell (+9%) and KFC (+2%), but fell for Pizza Hut (-2%). The Habit Burger Grill Division was flat for the quarter. Overall, comps rose 3.0% to edge above the consensus of +2.9%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is plunging after the AI server maker reported preliminary third-quarter sales that were hampered by delays.

“During Q3 some delayed customer platform decisions moved sales into Q4,” the company said in a statement. As such, Super Micro's GAAP and adjusted gross margins were 220 basis points lower than in the second quarter, largely due to “higher inventory reserves resulting from older generation products and expedite costs to enable time-to-market for new products.”

And Western Digital (WDC) is among the best S&P gainers after its outlook beat estimates.

The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $2.45 billion plus or minus $150 million. Consensus is for $2.35 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is seen in the range of $1.45 (plus or minus $0.20) with the consensus at $1.14.

In other news of note. House Republicans have proposed new fees on electric vehicles as a mechanism to collect revenue to repair federal roads and bridges. Owners of gas and diesel cars already pay a similar fee of 18.3 cents per gallon when they purchase fuel.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s reconciliation bill draft outlines new annual registration fees for three types of vehicles, starting in the next decade. Electric vehicles would see a $200 fee, hybrid vehicles would have a $100 fee, and other cars would have a $20 fee. Those fees would go up on an annual basis to account for inflation.

The new fees are estimated to raise at least $50 billion over the next decade, according to estimates—39 states in the U.S. already charge a fee on electric vehicles for road repairs.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. Wells Fargo strategist Chris Harvey says markets may have reached a long-term bottom earlier this month. He pointed to reduced investor panic and improving sentiment around tariff negotiations.

The recent risk aversion performance signaled a short-term bounce, and Harvey now views the market as operating within a wide 5,000–5,600 trading range — a zone they’re calling the “Trump collar” pending further clarity on trade policy.

He is also upgrading the Utilities (XLU) sector to Overweight from Neutral while downgrading Consumer Staples (XLP) to Neutral from Overweight. The shift favors continued low-volatility exposure but tilts toward Utilities based on improved relative valuations, sensitivity to tariff developments, and emerging connections to AI infrastructure.

Duke Energy (DUK), Atmos Energy (ATO), CMS Energy (CMS), NiSource (NI), and Evergy (EVRG) all get Overweight ratings from Wells Fargo analysts.