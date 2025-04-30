GSK plc (GSK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantin Fest - Head of IR

Emma Walmsley - CEO

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

Julie Brown - CFO

David Redfern - President Corporate Development

Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JP Morgan

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Jo Walton - UBS

Graham Parry - Bank of America

Simon Baker - Redburn

Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs

Sarita Kapila - Morgan Stanley

Constantin Fest

Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this GSK Q1 2025 Results Call. My name is Constantin Fest, new head of IR at GSK, and I'm delighted to be joined today by Emma Walmsley, Luke Miels and Julie Brown. I'm pleased to say Deborah Waterhouse, CEO of ViiV, returned this week full-time, but David Redfern, Chairman of ViiV, will be covering HIV today.

Tony Wood, our CSO, will also be joining us for Q&A. Today's call will last approximately one hour, with the presentation taking around 30 minutes, and the remaining time for your questions. Please ask only one to two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate. Before we start, please turn to Slide 3. This is the usual safe harbor statement. We will comment on our performance using constant exchange rates, or CER, unless otherwise stated.

I will now hand over to Emma on Slide 4.

Emma Walmsley

Thank you, Constantin, and it's great to have you on board. And welcome to everybody joining us today. Please turn to the next slide. GSK continues to make strong progress. Group sales were up 4% this quarter, core operating profit grew 5%, and core earnings per share also rose 5% to 44.9 pence. This performance was in line with our expectations and again demonstrates the quality, strength and resilience of GSK's portfolio.