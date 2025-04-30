GSK plc (GSK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Constantin Fest - Head of IR
Emma Walmsley - CEO
Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer
Julie Brown - CFO
David Redfern - President Corporate Development
Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer
Conference Call Participants
James Gordon - JP Morgan
Kerry Holford - Berenberg
Jo Walton - UBS
Graham Parry - Bank of America
Simon Baker - Redburn
Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs
Sarita Kapila - Morgan Stanley
Constantin Fest
Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this GSK Q1 2025 Results Call. My name is Constantin Fest, new head of IR at GSK, and I'm delighted to be joined today by Emma Walmsley, Luke Miels and Julie Brown. I'm pleased to say Deborah Waterhouse, CEO of ViiV, returned this week full-time, but David Redfern, Chairman of ViiV, will be covering HIV today.
Tony Wood, our CSO, will also be joining us for Q&A. Today's call will last approximately one hour, with the presentation taking around 30 minutes, and the remaining time for your questions. Please ask only one to two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate. Before we start, please turn to Slide 3. This is the usual safe harbor statement. We will comment on our performance using constant exchange rates, or CER, unless otherwise stated.
I will now hand over to Emma on Slide 4.
Emma Walmsley
Thank you, Constantin, and it's great to have you on board. And welcome to everybody joining us today. Please turn to the next slide. GSK continues to make strong progress. Group sales were up 4% this quarter, core operating profit grew 5%, and core earnings per share also rose 5% to 44.9 pence. This performance was in line with our expectations and again demonstrates the quality, strength and resilience of GSK's portfolio.
