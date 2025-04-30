PPL Corporation (PPL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Ludwig - Vice President of Investor Relations

Vince Sorgi - President & Chief Executive Officer

Joe Bergstein - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Paul Zimbardo - Jefferies

Angie Storozynski - Seaport

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

David Paz - Wolfe

Ian Rapp - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the PPL Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Ludwig, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andy Ludwig

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the PPL Corporation conference call on first quarter 2025 financial results. We provided slides for this presentation on the Investors section of our website.

We'll begin today's call with updates from Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO; and Joe Bergstein, Chief Financial Officer. And we'll conclude with a Q&A session following our prepared remarks.

Before we get started, I'll draw your attention to Slide 2 and a brief cautionary statement. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation and PPL's SEC filings for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. We will also refer to non-GAAP measures, including earnings from ongoing operations or ongoing earnings on this call. The reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix.