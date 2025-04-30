Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA, NVDA:CA) has found itself as the centerpiece of the trade war with China, leading to further export restrictions on its China-built H20 GPU. With the possibility of restrictions persisting, Nvidia may write down a $5.5B
Nvidia's Risk To Chinese Trade Restrictions May Be Easing
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation faces export restrictions on its H20 GPU to China, potentially leading to a $5.5b impairment and loss of a major customer cohort.
- Trade talks appear to be easing, with China backpedaling on certain tariffs aimed at semiconductor imports, potentially signaling a shift in policy.
- Despite trade risks, bullish signals from domestic AI infrastructure investments may support continued growth.
- NVDA shares have been upgraded to a Strong Buy as a result of the positive outlook for capital investments in AI infrastructure by customers.
