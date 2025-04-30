Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) have been a mixed performer over the past year, losing about 4% but paying out an 8% dividend. The company reported solid Q1 results on Tuesday, but shares still fell about 1% with a further decline on Wednesday. With
OneMain Holdings Stock: Solid Underwriting Can Help It Weather A Downturn
Summary
- OneMain Holdings has been a mixed performer, losing 4% over the past year but paying an 8% dividend, with solid Q1 results despite economic concerns.
- Q1 saw strong loan demand with $3 billion in originations and improved credit dynamics due to tighter credit standards, though economic risks remain.
- The company maintains a reasonable balance sheet and secure dividends, with consumers positioned to weather a downturn despite potential inflation impacts.
- Shares are cheap enough to begin adding, with a fair value of $48 and a total return opportunity of over 13%, primarily as an income play.
