Hope springs eternal for the S&P 500. That’s the bulls’ hope at least, after US large caps recovered almost all of their early-April tariff-induced plunge by the end of the month. The S&P 500 (
Stocks Snap Back In April Amid Tariff Turmoil And Recession Fears
Summary
- The S&P 500 nearly fully recovered from early-April tariff-induced losses, ending April with a 2% decline, while foreign stocks outperformed, and bonds remained stable after early-month volatility.
- Tech stocks led sector performance with modest gains, while energy stocks suffered significant losses due to fears of slowing global growth and plunging oil prices.
- Despite a strong job market and retail sales, rising inflation and negative Q1 GDP growth have increased recession risks, with the Fed likely to hold rates.
- Investors should note the S&P 500's bullish seasonality through July, but macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff impacts remain significant concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.