Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Q1 2025 - Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 ET

Company Participants

Angela Kleiman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Barb Pak - Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President

Rylan Burns - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Yulico - Scotiabank

Eric Wolfe - Citibank

Sanket Agrawal - Evercore ISI

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Yana - Bank of America

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Wes Golladay - Baird

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Rich Anderson - Wedbush Securities

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs

Rich Hightower - Barclays

David Segall - Green Street

Alex Kim - Zelman and Associates

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Essex Property Trust First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the company at this time. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Further information about these risks can be found on the company's filings with the SEC. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Angela Kleiman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust. Thank you, Ms. Kleiman.

Angela Kleiman

You may begin. Welcome to Essex first quarter earnings call. Today, I will cover highlights from the quarter, our near term outlook and provide an update on the investment market. Barb Pak will follow with prepared remarks and Rylan Burns is here for Q&A. We reported