First National Financial Corporation (FNLIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

First National Financial Corporation (OTCPK:FNLIF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025

Company Participants

Jason Ellis – President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Inglis – Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Wedgbury – Executive Vice President-Commercial Mortgages

Conference Call Participants

Étienne Ricard – BMO Capital Markets

Graham Ryding – TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn – National Bank Financial

Jason Ellis

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to our call and thank you for participating. Rob Inglis, our Chief Financial Officer, joins me and will provide his commentary shortly. Also with us today is Jeremy Wedgbury, our Executive Vice President of Commercial Mortgages, who will be on hand during the Q&A portion of the call.

I remind you that our remarks and answers may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company’s future performance. This information is subject to risk and uncertainties and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors detailed in our management’s discussion and analysis.

Pre-fair market value income was $52.6 million or 16% below last year’s first quarter, despite substantial growth in our long-term drivers of profitability originations and MUA. Consistent with our forecast and indicative of a strong commitment pipeline heading into 2025, total single family funding was increased 34% on a year-over-year basis.

In our Commercial business, our focus and expertise in the insured multi-unit residential housing market