Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Evan Barbosa - Vice President, Investor Relations
Greg Lehmkuhl - President and Chief Executive Officer
Rob Crisci - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Brendan Lynch - Barclays
Samir Khanal - Bank of America
Michael Carroll - RBC
Michael Mueller - JPMorgan
Craig Mailman - Citi
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
Nick Thillman - Baird
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Ki Bin Kim - Truist
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Lineage First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.
I'd now like to welcome Evan Barbosa, VP, Investor Relations, to begin the conference. Evan, over to you.
Evan Barbosa
Thank you. Welcome to Lineage's discussion of its first quarter 2025 financial results. Joining me today are Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Crisci, Lineage's Chief Financial Officer.
Our earnings presentation, which includes supplemental financial information, can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.onelineage.com. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll be happy to take your questions.
Turning to Slide 2. Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our filings with the SEC. These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued today, along with the comments on this
- Read more current LINE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts