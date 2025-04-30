DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Todd Lohrmann - Director of IR
David Slater - President and CEO
Jeffrey Jewell - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Michael Blum - Wells Fargo
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Spiro Dounis - Citi
John Mackay - Goldman Sachs
Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research
Jean Salisbury - BofA Securities
Manav Gupta - UBS
Robert Mosca - Mizuho Securities
Operator
Welcome to the DT Midstream First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. I will now turn it over to our speaker today, Todd Lohrmann, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Todd Lohrmann
Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we get started, I would like to remind you to read the Safe Harbor Statement on Page 2 of the presentation, including the reference to forward-looking statements. Our presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures.
Please refer to the reconciliations to GAAP contained in the appendix. Joining me this morning are David Slater, President and CEO; and Jeff Jewell, Executive Vice President and CFO. So with that I will go ahead and turn the call over to David.
David Slater
Thanks, Todd, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. During today's call, I'll touch on our financial results, provide an update on the latest commercial activity and construction progress on our growth projects. I'll then close with some commentary on the current market fundamentals before turning it over to Jeff to review our financial performance and outlook.
So with that, we are off to a strong start in 2025, giving us confidence in our full year plan. We are reaffirming our 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance range and our 2026 adjusted EBITDA early outlook range. And we continue to execute on our $2.3 billion organic growth project backlog. Our teams remain
- Read more current DTM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts