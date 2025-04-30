International diversification remains a winning strategy for equities so far this year. Rallies in all the primary regions of the world continue to lead US shares, which are still posting a loss year for 2025, based on a set of
Foreign Equities Continue To Outperform As U.S. Stocks Lag In 2025
Summary
- International diversification remains a winning strategy for equities so far this year.
- The top-performing region: central and Eastern Europe via a closed-end fund.
- US stocks are the downside outlier this year, posting a 5.1% year-to-date decline, based on SPDR S&P 500 ETF.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.