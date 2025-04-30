Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Buckley - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Eric Gerstenberg - Co Chief Executive Officer

Mike Battles - Co Chief Executive Officer

Eric Dugas - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

David Manthey - Baird

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

James Schumm - TD Cowen

Adam Bubes - Goldman Sachs

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Clean Harbors’ First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jim Buckley, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Clean Harbors. Mr. Buckley, please go ahead.

Jim Buckley

Thank you, Melisa, and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are our Co-Chief Executive Officers, Eric Gerstenberg and Mike Battles; our EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Dugas. Slides for today's call are posted on our Investor Relations website, and we invite you to follow along.

Matters we are discussing today that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Participants are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today, April 30, 2025. Information on potential factors and risks that could take affect our results is included in our SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision of the statements made today other than through filings made concerning this reporting period.

Today's discussion includes references to non-GAAP measures. Clean Harbors believes that such information provides an additional