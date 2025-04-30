In my last article, I concluded that Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) was an impressive performer, but the price of around $140 was a bit above fair value at that point. I recommended building positions
Stride's Silent Surge
Summary
- Stride Inc. continues to deliver strong quarterly results with revenue growth accelerating and operating income significantly increasing due to lower cost percentages.
- The company benefits from a unique duopoly in the online K-12 education market, with steady in-year enrollment driving growth.
- Despite potential long-term impacts from new tariff policies, Stride's resilience and late position in the economic chain make it a solid investment.
- I estimate Stride’s fair value at $152 with upside potential and confidently assign it a Buy rating based on its robust growth momentum.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.