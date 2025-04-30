Concerns about a possible recession in the U.S. economy emerged as early as 2022, though only now, almost three years later, we got the first GDP contraction in the U.S. That's still not a recession
U.S. GDP Falls In Q1: On The Path To A Recession?
Summary
- Concerns about a recession persist, with the first U.S. GDP contraction since 2022, but it's not yet a recession by the common definition.
- U.S. job openings are at pre-pandemic levels, but declining consumer confidence and a GDP contraction signal potential economic trouble.
- Q1 GDP contraction was mainly due to declining net exports, not domestic consumption, which remains relatively stable despite tariff impacts.
- Record-high buyback authorizations and better-than-expected Q1 earnings may support the stock market amid economic uncertainties and tariff-related issues.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.