Technip Energies N.V. (THNPY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Technip Energies N.V. (OTCPK:THNPY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Phil Lindsay

Thank you, Sabrina. Hello, and welcome to Technip Energies’ Financial Results for First Quarter of 2025. On the call today, our CEO, Arnaud Pieton, will discuss our Q1 performance and business highlights. This will be followed by our CFO, Bruno Vibert, who will share more details on our financials. Arnaud will then come back to conclude before opening for questions.

Before we start, I would urge you to take note of the forward-looking statements on Slide 3.

I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Pieton

Thank you, Phil and welcome everyone to our first quarter earnings presentation. I will begin with the highlights of our strong performance. Technip Energies kicks off 2025 with significant year-over-year growth of plus 22% in revenues and plus 19% in EBITDA. This outstanding performance is reflective of the quality of order intake over the last two years and our team's relentless focus on execution.

We confirm 2025 group guidance, which I remind you, was provided five months ago in November 2024, with solid revenue growth and segment EBITDA margins unchanged.

Project delivery posted robust year-over-year growth, plus 34% in revenues and plus 28% in EBITDA. PD is long cycle and is our largest business segment. And since over the period, full year visibility has improved further, we raised 2025 guidance for this segment.

Revenues