PHD: Recent Events Point To Poor Returns Going Forward

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(21min)

Summary

  • The Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has delivered a 31.29% total return over the past three years, outperforming major domestic bond indices due to rising interest rates.
  • Despite its high 9.61% yield, the PHD fund's recent performance has lagged, and it faces potential further distribution cuts due to expected Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.
  • The fund's heavy investment in floating-rate securities makes it vulnerable to declining income as interest rates fall, weakening its investment case.
  • Recent data suggests that the Federal Reserve may cut sooner rather than later.
  • Currently trading at a 5.75% discount to NAV, the fund is relatively expensive compared to its three-year average and peers, making it a sell.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Stack of coins from low to high,tiny men on top

Paper Boat Creative

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that seeks to provide investors with a very high level of income by investing in floating-rate securities, such as senior loans. This has actually been a

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.6K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News