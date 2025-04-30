American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meliana Leverton - Associate General Counsel

Adam Wyll - President & Chief Executive Officer

Bob Barton - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Center - Head, Office

Conference Call Participants

Reny Pire - Green Street Advisors

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to American Assets Trust Inc.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Meliana Leverton, Associate General Counsel of American Assets Trust. Please go ahead.

Meliana Leverton

Thank you, and good morning. The statements made on this earnings call include forward-looking statements, based on current expectations, which statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual events could cause the company's results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Yesterday afternoon, American Assets Trust earnings release and supplemental information were furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. Both are now available on the Investors section of it’s website, americanassetstrust.com.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam Wyll, President and CEO of American Assets Trust.

Adam Wyll

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I want to begin by expressing my appreciation for your continued engagement and support. We're operating in an increasingly complex and unpredictable environment, and your trust in our team and strategy means a great deal. We remain grounded in our long-term approach, one centered on thoughtful capital allocation, operational discipline and an enduring commitment to shareholder value. While market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty continue to shape the landscape, we view this period as one that also presents meaningful opportunity.