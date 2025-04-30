Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Papadopoulo - Chief Executive Officer

François Morin - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Cave Montazeri - Deutsche Bank

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Alex Scott - Barclays

Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Andrew Andersen - Jefferies

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Arch Capital Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before the company gets started with its update, management wants to first remind everyone that certain statements in yesterday's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information on the risks and other factors that may affect future performance, Investors should review periodic reports that are filed by the company with the SEC from time to time, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year. Additionally, certain statements contained in the call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company intends the forward-looking statements in the call to be subject to the Safe Harbor created thereby. Management also will make reference to certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance.