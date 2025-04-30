Deliveroo is a leading food delivery platform headquartered in the UK with a presence across Europe, the Gulf region (GCC), and Asia. The company has evolved from a simple food delivery startup in the UK to expand into grocery delivery and online retail, a trajectory similar to that of Uber (UBER) and China's Meituan. Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) received an offer from DoorDash to be acquired for $3.6 billion, implying roughly 13x forward EBITDA. We are positive about DROOF for several reasons and believe this is an accretive deal for DASH. Therefore, we rate Deliveroo as a Buy.

Company Overview

First, DROOF had a first-mover advantage in the food delivery scene in the UK and Ireland. It quickly gained supply-side scale with both merchants and riders, which drove the demand-side forward momentum that ultimately resulted in a self-reinforcing model with a flywheel effect, as indicated by its expansion into other verticals such as grocery and retail. Given that DROOF focuses on daily high-frequency products, the platform is highly sticky and allows it to command large consumer mindshare on a daily basis.

Second, DROOF has a robust presence in Europe and the GCC. Leveraging its success in the UK and Ireland, DROOF has been expanding into other key European markets, along with key cities in the Middle East, to enlarge its regional footprint. DROOF also has a small presence in Asia, with Singapore as its key market. These markets fill a gap that DASH currently lacks and allow DASH to scale up its global presence, thereby significantly cutting the time frame for the company to grow international market share.

Finally, DROOF has been expanding its advertising revenue to drive higher EBITDA margin and improve promotional efficiency. We believe this will ultimately lead to long-term FCF generation and be accretive to DASH's long-term growth post-merger.