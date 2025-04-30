BKLC: This Core Large Cap ETF Is Free, So Should You Buy?
Summary
- BKLC tracks the Solactive GBS United States 500 Total Return Index, selecting the 500 largest U.S. companies by total market cap. Notably, its ER is 0.00%.
- BKLC has only minor composition differences with S&P 500 Index ETFs, with the most significant one being a 0.60% underweight in Berkshire Hathaway. Still, fund overlap is 96% by weight.
- As a result, BKLC is an excellent substitute for ETFs like SPY, IVV, VOO, and SPLG. However, given current economic uncertainty, my preference is stronger diversification and a cheaper valuation.
- In this article, I'll suggest JQUA and FLRG as two ETFs that accomplish this without sacrificing what makes BKLC a great long-term hold: high-quality.
- Overall, BKLC is a great core holding you can use to get started, but for more experienced investors, I think there are better alternatives more appropriate for today's environment, hence my "hold" rating.
