BKLC: This Core Large Cap ETF Is Free, So Should You Buy?

The Sunday Investor
6.6K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • BKLC tracks the Solactive GBS United States 500 Total Return Index, selecting the 500 largest U.S. companies by total market cap. Notably, its ER is 0.00%.
  • BKLC has only minor composition differences with S&P 500 Index ETFs, with the most significant one being a 0.60% underweight in Berkshire Hathaway. Still, fund overlap is 96% by weight.
  • As a result, BKLC is an excellent substitute for ETFs like SPY, IVV, VOO, and SPLG. However, given current economic uncertainty, my preference is stronger diversification and a cheaper valuation.
  • In this article, I'll suggest JQUA and FLRG as two ETFs that accomplish this without sacrificing what makes BKLC a great long-term hold: high-quality.
  • Overall, BKLC is a great core holding you can use to get started, but for more experienced investors, I think there are better alternatives more appropriate for today's environment, hence my "hold" rating.
Neon Sign on Brick Wall background - Free. 3d rendering

lchumpitaz

Investment Thesis

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) is a float-market-cap-weighted fund comprised of the 500 largest U.S. securities, making it nearly identical to S&P 500 Index ETFs like SPY, IVV, VOO

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.6K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVV, JQUA, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKLC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BKLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News