Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 2:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Tony Pordon – Executive Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Roger Penske – Chair and Cheif Executive Officer
Rich Shearing – Chief Operating Officer-North American Operations
Randall Seymore – Chief Operating Officer-International Operations
Shelley Hulgrave – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
John Murphy – Bank of America
Mike Ward – Citigroup
Daniela Haigian – Morgan Stanley
Ron Jewsikow – Guggenheim
Jeff Lick – Stephens
Rajat Gupta – JPMorgan
David Whiston – Morningstar
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to the Penske Automotive Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay approximately one hour after completion through May 7, 2025 on the company’s website under the Investors tab at www.penskeautomotive.com.
I will now introduce Tony Pordon, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.
Tony Pordon
Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Penske Automotive Group’s first quarter 2025 financial results was issued this morning and is posted on our website along with the presentation designed to assist you in understanding the company’s results. As always, I’m available by e-mail or phone for any follow-up questions you may have.
Joining me for today’s call are Roger Penske, Chair and CEO; Shelley Hulgrave, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Shearing, North American Operations; Randall Seymore, International Operations and Tony Facioni, Vice President and Corporate Controller.
Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements about our operations, earnings potential, outlook, acquisitions, future events, growth plans, liquidity and assessment of business conditions. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules such as adjusted net earnings before taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted
- Read more current PAG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts