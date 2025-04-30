Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Hutter - Vice President, Investor Relations

Adam Greenlee - President and Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Chevrier - Chief Operating Officer

Kimberly Ulmer - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Robert Lewis - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Administration

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Matt Roberts - Raymond James

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Bryan Burgmeier - Citi

Mike Roxland - Truist Security

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Silgan Holdings First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alex Hutter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alexander Hutter

Thank you, and good morning. Joining me on the call today are Adam Greenlee, President and CEO Philippe Chevrier, EVP and COO; Bob Lewis, EVP, Corporate Development and Administration; and Kim Ulmer, SVP and CFO.

Before we begin the call today, we would like to make it clear that certain statements made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company and, therefore, involve a number of uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for 2024 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Therefore, the actual results of operations or financial condition of the company could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In addition, commentary on today's call may contain references to certain non-GAAP financial metrics, including adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and adjusted net income