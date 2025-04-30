Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) just released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2025. The release beat widely on both revenue and EPS. Investors reacted with jubilation
Meta Beats Q1 Earnings And Rallies 5% After Hours--Still, I'm Staying Put
Summary
- Meta Platforms, Inc. just released its first quarter earnings and vastly beat both revenue and EPS.
- META stock rallied 5% after hours immediately after the release came out.
- Still, there were areas of concern in the release; for example, the company's free cash flow declined precipitously on increased CAPEX spend.
- The company plans to keep up the CAPEX spending all year long.
- In this article, I explain why I'm not buying META stock after earnings, despite the euphoric reaction to the release.
