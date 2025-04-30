Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kelley - Head of IR

Greg Henderson - President and CEO

Meenal Sethna - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Baird

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

David Williams - Benchmark

David Silver - CL King

Operator

Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the First Quarter 2025 Littelfuse Earnings Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. And it is now my pleasure to turn it over to the Head of Investor Relations, David Kelley. You may begin.

David Kelley

Good morning, and welcome to the Littelfuse first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me today are Greg Henderson, President and CEO; and Meenal Sethna, Executive Vice President and CFO. Yesterday, we reported results for our first quarter, and a copy of our earnings release and slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. A webcast of today's conference call will also be available on our website.

Please advance to Slide 2 for our disclaimers. Our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties. Please review yesterday's press release and our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We assume no obligation to update any of this forward-looking information.

Also, our remarks today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in our earnings release available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I will now turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Henderson

Thank you, David, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. It's a pleasure to speak with all of you today, my