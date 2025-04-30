Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Frey - IR, ICR

Scott Tidey - President and CEO

Sally Cunningham - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Bradley - AJB Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to today's Hamilton Beach Brand's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

So, without further ado, I would like to turn the call over to Brendan Frey, partner with ICR. Brendan, you have the floor.

Brendan Frey

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Hamilton Beach Brand. Earlier today, after the stock market closed, we issued our first quarter 2025 earnings release, which is available on our corporate website. Our speakers for today are Scott Tidey, President and CEO, and Sally Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer.

Our presentation today includes four looking statements. These statements are subject to risk and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in either our prepared remarks or during the Q&A. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is available in our 10-Q, our earnings release, and our annual report on informed hedging for the year ended December 31st, 2024.

The company disclaims any obligation to update these four looking statements, which may not be updated until our quarterly conference call, our next quarterly conference call, if at all.

The company will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation for Regulation G purposes can be found in our earnings release. And I'll now turn the