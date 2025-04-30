Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Garen Sarafian - IR

Thomas Appio - CEO

Jean-Jacques Charhon - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Les Sulewski - Truist Securities

Doug Miehm - RBC Capital

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Michael Freeman - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Bausch Health First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Garen Sarafian, Investor Relations at Bausch. You may begin.

Garen Sarafian

Good afternoon and welcome to Bausch Health first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Participating in today's call are Thomas Appio, Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health, and JJ Charhon, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our presentation today contains forward-looking information. We ask you to take a moment to read the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the beginning of the pages that accompany this presentation as it contains important information. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our SEC filings and our filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators for a list of some of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand our operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered along with but not as an alternative to measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.