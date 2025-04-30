CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCPK:CAIXY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marta Noguer - Investor Relations

Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche - Chief Executive Officer

Javier Pano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marta Sánchez Romero - Citi

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas Exane

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Cecilia Romero Reyes - Barclays

Pablo de la Torre Cuevas - RBC Capital Markets

Fernando Gil de Santivanes - Intesa Sanpaolo

Marta Sánchez Romero - Citi

Marta Noguer

Good morning, and welcome to CaixaBank Results Presentation for the First Quarter of 2025. We are joined today by our CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche; and our CFO, Javier Pano.

In terms of logistics, we plan to spend about 30 minutes with the presentation and 45 minutes to one hour with the Q&A. The Q&A is live and you should have received instructions by e-mail on how to participate. Let me end by saying that my team and I will be at your full disposal after the call.

And without further ado Gonzalo, the floor is yours.

Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche

Thank you, Marta, and good morning everybody. Quarter has been much stronger than what we expected I have to say. It's a great start for us into this new three-year plan. And some of the highlights or the key highlights are here on this slide. Activity in particular as you will see through the presentation is accelerating from a fairly good fourth quarter last year. First quarter is confirming that trend, gaining clients a net gain of €340,000, performing loans up 3% after so many years of deleveraging, not yet catching up with nominal GDP, but heading closer to customer funds continuing to do very well. And our protection business is again