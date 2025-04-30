CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCPK:CAIXY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Marta Noguer - Investor Relations
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche - Chief Executive Officer
Javier Pano - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Marta Sánchez Romero - Citi
Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan
Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital
Francisco Riquel - Alantra
Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas Exane
Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca
Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research
Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley
Cecilia Romero Reyes - Barclays
Pablo de la Torre Cuevas - RBC Capital Markets
Fernando Gil de Santivanes - Intesa Sanpaolo
Marta Sánchez Romero - Citi
Marta Noguer
Good morning, and welcome to CaixaBank Results Presentation for the First Quarter of 2025. We are joined today by our CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche; and our CFO, Javier Pano.
In terms of logistics, we plan to spend about 30 minutes with the presentation and 45 minutes to one hour with the Q&A. The Q&A is live and you should have received instructions by e-mail on how to participate. Let me end by saying that my team and I will be at your full disposal after the call.
And without further ado Gonzalo, the floor is yours.
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche
Thank you, Marta, and good morning everybody. Quarter has been much stronger than what we expected I have to say. It's a great start for us into this new three-year plan. And some of the highlights or the key highlights are here on this slide. Activity in particular as you will see through the presentation is accelerating from a fairly good fourth quarter last year. First quarter is confirming that trend, gaining clients a net gain of €340,000, performing loans up 3% after so many years of deleveraging, not yet catching up with nominal GDP, but heading closer to customer funds continuing to do very well. And our protection business is again
- Read more current CAIXY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts