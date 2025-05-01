Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Susan Morrison - EVP & Chief Administrative Officer
John Sheridan - President & CEO
Leigh Vosseller - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Matt Miksic - Barclays
Mat Blackman - Stifel
Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Company
Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Matthew Taylor - Jeffries
Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Financial Groups
Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen
Issie Kirby - Redburn Atlantic
Nathan Trebek - Wells Fargo
Mike Kratky - Leerink Partners
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James & Associates
William Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity
Michael Polark - Wolfe Research
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Stephanie Piazzolla - Bank of America Securities
Shagun Singh - RBC
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tandem Diabetes Care First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Susan Morrison, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.
Susan Morrison
Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining Tandem's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's expectations about future events, our product pipeline, development timelines, and financial performance and operating plans, and speak only as of today's date.
There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in our forward-looking statements. A list of factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these
- Read more current TNDM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts