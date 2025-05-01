CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Corner - Investor Relations

John Hanna - President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Woodward - Chief Scientific Officer

Abhishek Jain - Chief Financial Officer

Keith Kennedy - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mason Carrico - Stephens

Brandon Couillard - Wells Fargo

Thomas DeBourcy - Nephron Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's CareDx First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call maybe being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Ms. Caroline Corner, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Caroline Corner

Thank you, operator. Thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the first quarter 2025 ending March 31, 2025. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. John Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer; Robert Woodward, Chief Scientific Officer; and Abhishek Jain, Chief Financial Officer, will host this afternoon's call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements on this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our examination of historical operating trends, expectations regarding coverage decisions, pricing and enrollment matters and our financial expectations and results are based upon current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and