Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Tierney - Vice President, Investor Relations

KR Sridhar - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Berenbaum - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Manav Gupta - UBS

Dushyant Ailani - Jefferies

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Bloom Energy First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Now, I would like to hand the call over to Michael Tierney, Vice President, Investor Relations. Michael, you may begin.

Michael Tierney

Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Bloom Energy's first quarter 2025 earnings call.

To supplement this conference call, we furnished our first quarter 2025 earnings press release with the SEC on Form 8-K and have posted it, along with supplemental financial information that we will reference throughout this call, to our Investor Relations website.

During this conference call, both in our prepared remarks and in answers to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about the company's business results, products, new markets, strategy, financial position, liquidity and full year outlook for 2025. These statements are predictions based upon our expectations, estimates and assumptions. However, as these statements deal with future events, they are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties as discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, including our most recently filed Forms 10-K and 10-Q. We assume no obligation