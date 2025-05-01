Longtime readers of our monthly Seeking Alpha articles know that we typically publish one article at the end of each month summarizing all of the new preferred stock and baby bond offerings observed over the
The Preferred Stock IPO Market Is Frozen
Summary
- This month’s preferred stock IPO market is frozen, dominated by “Par Cross” and “Insider Buying” alerts, reflecting investor uncertainty due to trade tensions.
- The trade war and tariffs have created significant market volatility, causing companies to withdraw earnings guidance and defer investment decisions.
- Preferred stocks and baby bonds offer fixed payments, making them attractive during uncertain times, as they provide a “known return” amidst market unpredictability.
- Despite the current market freeze, insider buying indicates confidence in preferred stocks, suggesting a strong buyer’s market as shown by our Perfect Market Index.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQFTP, TCBIIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.