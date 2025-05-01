ams-OSRAM AG (AMSSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 3:45 AM ET
Company Participants
Juergen Rebel - Head of Investor Relations
Aldo Kamper - Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Irle - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Janardan Menon - Jefferies
Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank
Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Harry Blaiklock - UBS
Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan
Reto Huber - Research Partners AGH
The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
Juergen Rebel
Good morning. This is Juergen speaking. We welcome all of you to our financial and business update on the first quarter fiscal year 2025. Aldo, our CEO, will comment on business and strategy. Rainer, our CFO, will focus on the financials then. During the call, we are referring to the earnings call presentation that you can find on our website. Please be aware we also always provide a second full IR presentation with further background material on our website.
Aldo, please walk us through the latest results.
Aldo Kamper
Glad to do so. And also welcome to everybody from my side.
We are staying on course in uncertain times. Our turnaround continues; Re-establish the Base is ahead of plan; more savings realized in the last quarter. It's the key driver for noticeably higher profitability in a difficult quarter compared to a year ago.
Let us look at the financial performance of the group on Slide 2. Revenues came in at €820 million, above the midpoint of the guidance, a sequential decline of 7%, pretty much in line with the usual seasonality
