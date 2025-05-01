ClearBridge Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Equities sold off sharply in Q1, with growth stocks suffering, but "mid cap plus" growth stocks held up better than larger and smaller caps.
  • The Fund marginally underperformed the benchmark but showed resilience due to a balanced portfolio approach, with strong performances from defensive health care and consumer staples holdings.
  • Active management allowed us to capitalize on market dislocations, scaling up positions in Palantir and Robinhood, and entering the utility sector with Vistra.
  • We believe the market correction will shift focus to growth stocks with sound, profitable business models, positioning the Fund well for the next growth cycle.

Financial growth graph, coins, plants and light bulb

fcafotodigital

ClearBridge Growth Fund Average annual total returns and fund expenses (%) as of March 31, 2025

Without Sales Charge

WithMaximumSalesCharge

Expenses

Sales Charges

Inception

Class

CUSIP

Ticker

3-Mo

YTD

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

Inception

3-Mo

YTD

1-Yr

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

