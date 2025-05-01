Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Vlad Tenev - Chairman & CEO
Jason Warnick - CFO
Chris Koegel - VP, Corporate Finance & IR
Conference Call Participants
Christopher Allen - Citigroup Inc
Dan Dolev - Mizuho
Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP
Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
James Yaro - Goldman Sachs
Matthew O'Neill - FT Partners
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Ben Budish - Barclays
Alex Markgraff - KeyBanc
John Todaro - Needham
Thomas Shinske - Cantor Fitzgerald
Edward Engel - Compass Point
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Mike Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Thank you to everyone for joining Robinhood's Q1 2025 Earnings Call. Joining today are Chair and CEO, Vlad Tenev; CFO, Jason Warnick; and VP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Chris Koegel. Vlad and Jason will offer opening remarks and then open the call to Q&A.
As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations, and we may not provide updates unless legally required, Potential risk factors that could cause differences, including regulatory developments that we continue to monitor, are described in the press release we issued today, the earnings presentation, and our SEC filings, all of which can be found at investors.robinhood.com.
Today's discussion will also include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the GAAP measures we consider most directly comparable can be found in the earnings presentation.
With that, please welcome Vlad and Jason.
Vlad Tenev
All right. Hey, everyone. Great to speak with you again today. Thank
