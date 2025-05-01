Kadant, Inc. (KAI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kadant, Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McKenney - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Powell - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Conference Call Participants

Ross Sparenblek - William Blair

Gary Prestopino - Barrington

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Walt Liptak - Seaport Research

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. And welcome to Kadant’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael McKenney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael McKenney

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Kadant's first quarter 2025 earnings call. With me on the call today is Jeff Powell, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Before we begin, let me read our safe harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make today about Kadant's future plans and expectations, financial and operating results and prospects are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those outlined at the beginning of our slide presentation and those discussed under the heading risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30th, 2024 and subsequent filing for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, any forward-looking statements we make during this webcast represent our views and estimates only as