ClearBridge International Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The MSCI EAFE Growth Index was up 2.13% while the MSCI EAFE Value Index, home to many of the companies expected to lead a resurgence in manufacturing activity, surged 11.56%.
  • Stock selection in health care and industrials held back performance with particular weakness among biopharmaceutical holdings Novo Nordisk and Argenx.
  • Inflation in the Eurozone has remained below 3% for 18 months, giving the European Central Bank greater latitude than the U.S. Federal Reserve in continuing to cut interest rates.

Seedling growing step in garden with sunshine and digital growth graph. Concept of global green business growth, profit, development and success.

Galeanu Mihai

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Led by a sharp revival in Europe, international equities delivered strong gains in the first quarter as increasing policy uncertainty in the U.S. spurred investors to look overseas for more predictable returns. The benchmark MSCI EAFE Index advanced

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About LMGNX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LMGNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGGAX
--
LMGFX
--
LMGNX
--
LMGRX
--
LMGTX
--
LMGPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News