Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris de Bruyn - VP, Capital Markets

Keith Creel - President and CEO

Mark Redd - EVP and COO

John Brooks - EVP and CMO

Nadeem Velani - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Ken Hoexter - Bank America

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Ari Rosa - Citigroup

Benoit Poirier - Desjardin Securities

Operator

Please stand by, we are about to begin. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to CPKC's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

The slides accompanying today's call are available at investor.cpkcr.com. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Chris de Bruyn, Vice President, Capital Markets, to begin the conference call. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris de Bruyn

Thank you, Bo. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you this presentation contains forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially.

The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described on Slide 2, in the press release and in the MD&A filed with Canadian and U.S. regulators. This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures outlined on Slide 3.

With me here today is Keith Creel, our President, and Chief