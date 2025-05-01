Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Chris de Bruyn - VP, Capital Markets
Keith Creel - President and CEO
Mark Redd - EVP and COO
John Brooks - EVP and CMO
Nadeem Velani - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Kevin Chiang - CIBC
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Ken Hoexter - Bank America
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Ari Rosa - Citigroup
Benoit Poirier - Desjardin Securities
Operator
Please stand by, we are about to begin. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to CPKC's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.
The slides accompanying today's call are available at investor.cpkcr.com. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to introduce Chris de Bruyn, Vice President, Capital Markets, to begin the conference call. Please go ahead, sir.
Chris de Bruyn
Thank you, Bo. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you this presentation contains forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially.
The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described on Slide 2, in the press release and in the MD&A filed with Canadian and U.S. regulators. This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures outlined on Slide 3.
With me here today is Keith Creel, our President, and Chief
- Read more current CP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts