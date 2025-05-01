Franklin Mutual International Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • International equities rose in Q1 2025, driven by economic improvements in Europe and Asia, and interest-rate cuts by ECB and BoE.
  • Strong stock selection in financials and industrials, and an underweight in materials, boosted relative performance; Deutsche Bank and Prudential were key contributors.
  • Overweight in information technology and underweight in utilities and health care hurt performance; Denso and Kering were notable detractors.
  • Despite trade and geopolitical uncertainties, low valuations and policy shifts in Europe present compelling investment opportunities; focus remains on undervalued stocks with catalysts for growth.

Question Mark On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

atakan

Franklin Mutual International Value Fund as of March 31, 2025 Average annual total returns and fund expenses (%)

Without Sales Charge

WithMaximumSalesCharge

Expenses

Sales Charges

Inception

Class

CUSIP

Ticker

3-Mo

YTD

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

Inception

3-Mo

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

