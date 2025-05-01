Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Chris Lewis - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Tom Burns - Chairman and CEO
Joe Gilliam - President and COO
Alex Thurman - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Tom Stephan - Stifel
Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Allen Gong - J.P. Morgan
David Saxon - Needham
Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
Joanne Wuensch - Citibank
Margaret Andrew - William Blair
Richard Newitter - Truist Securities
Michael Sarcone - Jefferies
Anthony Petrone - Mizzou Group
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Welcome to Glaukos Corporation First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. Copies of the Company's press release and quarterly summary document, both issued after the market close today, are available at www.glaukos.com. As a reminder, all lines are muted until the end of today's presentation where we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded and an archived replay will be made available on the online in the Investor Relations section of www.glaukos.com.
I will now turn today's call over to Chris Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.
Chris Lewis
Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me today are Glaukos Chairman and CEO, Tom Burns; President and COO, Joe Gilliam; and CFO, Alex Thurman. Similar to prior quarters, the Company has posted a document on its Investor Relations website under the Financials and Filings Quarterly Results section titled Quarterly Summary. This document is designed to provide the investment community with a summarized and an easily accessible reference document that details key facts associated with the quarter, the state of the Company's business objectives and strategies, and any forward statements or guidance we may make. This document is designed to be read by investors before the regularly
- Read more current GKOS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts