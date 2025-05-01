Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Lewis - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Tom Burns - Chairman and CEO

Joe Gilliam - President and COO

Alex Thurman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tom Stephan - Stifel

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Allen Gong - J.P. Morgan

David Saxon - Needham

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Joanne Wuensch - Citibank

Margaret Andrew - William Blair

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Michael Sarcone - Jefferies

Anthony Petrone - Mizzou Group

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Chris Lewis

Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me today are Glaukos Chairman and CEO, Tom Burns; President and COO, Joe Gilliam; and CFO, Alex Thurman. Similar to prior quarters, the Company has posted a document on its Investor Relations website under the Financials and Filings Quarterly Results section titled Quarterly Summary. This document is designed to provide the investment community with a summarized and an easily accessible reference document that details key facts associated with the quarter, the state of the Company's business objectives and strategies, and any forward statements or guidance we may make. This document is designed to be read by investors before the regularly