Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Martin - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Booth - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Busk - Chief Treasury Officer

Jay Brinkley - Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Moshe Orenbuch - TD Cowen

Robert Wildhack - Autonomous Research

John Rowan - Janney

Jordan Hymowitz - Philadelphia Financial

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. A webcast and transcript of today’s earnings call will be made available on Credit Acceptance’s website. At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Credit Acceptance Chief Financial Officer, Jay Martin.

Jay Martin

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation first quarter 2025 earnings call. As you read our news release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com and as you listen to this conference call please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information included in the news release. Consider all forward-looking statements in light of those and other risks and uncertainties. Additionally, I should say that to comply with the SEC’s Regulation G, please refer to the Financial Results section of our news release, which provides tables showing how non-GAAP measures reconcile to GAAP measures.

At this time, I will turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Ken Booth, to discuss the first quarter results.

Ken Booth