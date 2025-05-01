Melexis NV (MLXSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Melexis NV. (OTCPK:MLXSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Marc Biron - Chief Executive Officer

Karen Van Griensven - Chief Financial Officer

Janardan Menon - Jefferies

Francois Bouvigny - UBS

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Ruben Devos - Kepler Cheuvreux

Marc Hesselink - ING Group

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

I'd like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Biron, CEO to begin todays conference. Please go ahead sir.

Marc Biron

Hello everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Together with our CFO Karen Van Griensven, I will discuss how the year has started for Melexis and how we are preparing for the future as an electrified and robotized world remains the growth driver for Melexis.

While taking into account the changes in external conditions and adjusting where needed we always focus on things within our control. In Q1 2025, sales were within our guidance despite a volatile and fast changing market environment. Sales to customers in Asia Pacific were 64% of total sales while from end market perspective Beyond Automotive sales were 12%. The current gross profit margin is clearly below where we want to be and the actions we are taking are expected to have an impact by the end of this year. You may have read that we did not include a comment in our expectation after the first half of this year since we reported full year results last February. Customers in our end market are facing a wider range of scenarios due to tariff announcements.

Importantly, on average customer and