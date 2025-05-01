Franklin California Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Franklin California Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, mainly due to its yield curve positioning and security selection in A and AA rated bonds.
  • Overweight allocations to muni bonds with no external credit rating and two years to maturity, as well as selection in AAA rated bonds, contributed positively.
  • Potential policy changes under the Trump administration, including tax exemption eliminations and federal lease cancellations, add uncertainty to the muni market outlook.
  • Despite economic uncertainties, the US economy remains resilient with stable credit fundamentals, low unemployment, and solid economic activity, supporting a cautious yet optimistic growth outlook.

Franklin California Intermediate-Term Tax-Free Income Fund as of March 31, 2025 Average annual total returns and fund expenses (%)

Without Sales Charge

WithMaximumSalesCharge

Expenses

Sales Charges

Inception

Class

CUSIP

Ticker

3-Mo

YTD

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

Inception

