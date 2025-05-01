Delivery Hero (DHERO) (OTCPK:DLVHF) trades at a steep discount (P/S below 1), influenced by various factors impacting investor sentiment. Among these are years of unprofitable results in the industry, potential antitrust and regulatory issues in the European Union. Also, growing concerns
Delivery Hero: Market Mispricing, A Global Delivery Giant With Room To Run
Summary
- The stock trades at an attractive valuation of less than 1x price-to-sales and 0.16x price-to-GMV, despite being adjusted–EBITDA positive and growing at double-digit rates annually.
- Delivery Hero's current market capitalization is close to the value of its 80% stake in UAE-based Talabat alone, which suggests significant undervaluation of the rest of the business.
- In 2024, DHERO achieved $700MM in EBITDA and $100MM in FCF. For 2025, the company is guiding towards $1B in EBITDA and $200MM in FCF.
- Profitability is beginning to take hold, with customer cohorts showing healthy retention and increasing order frequency. Asset sales, particularly in Asia, are helping the company concentrate resources on its core and more profitable markets.
- Recent market transactions, including Uber's acquisition offer for Foodpanda in Taiwan, the Talabat IPO in the UAE, and the DoorDash offer for Deliveroo, indicate market appetite for similar businesses.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.