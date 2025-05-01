Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kaitlyn Mauritz - Head of Investor Relations

Christopher Abate - Chief Executive Officer

Dashiell Robinson - President

Brooke Carillo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter - UBS Investment Bank

Richard Shane - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Donald Fandetti - Wells Fargo Securities

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Steven Delaney - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Redwood Trust First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Kate Mauritz, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kaitlyn Mauritz

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today for Redwood's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Chris Abate, Chief Executive Officer; Dash Robinson, President; and Brooke Carillo, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that certain statements made during management's presentation today with respect to future financial and business performance may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to read the company's annual report on Form 10-K which provide a description of some of the factors that could have a material impact on the company's performance and cause actual results to differ from those that may be expressed in forward-looking statements.

On this call, we may also refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be utilized in isolation or considered as