WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) is a Chinese developer of autonomous vehicles that is trying to expand globally across a number of vehicle types. This is a large opportunity, which isn't really reflected in WeRide's market capitalization at the moment, although this could be
WeRide: Differentiated Self-Driving Play
Summary
- WeRide is a Chinese self-driving technology company that has a relatively low valuation despite its business potentially approaching an inflection point.
- WRD is differentiated by the fact that it is pursuing more niche applications, like minibuses and street sweepers, in addition to the larger robotaxi and robotruck opportunities.
- In addition to its China business, the Company has an expanding presence internationally, primarily in Europe and the Middle East.
- While WeRide could be considered undervalued, I believe that geopolitical tension and uncertainty about how self-driving markets will develop negate this.
