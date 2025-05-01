Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCPK:SCGLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript April 30, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Slawomir Krupa - Chief Executive Officer

Leo Alvear - Chief Financial Officer of the Group

Conference Call Participants

Flora Bocahut - Barclays

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Matthew Clark - Mediobanca

Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Pierre Chedeville - CIC

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Anke Reingen - RBC

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Cheuvreux

Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Slawomir Krupa

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I am very pleased to be here with you to present together with Leo our first quarter results. I am happy with our performance this quarter and I am proud of the work and commitment from all of the SG teams. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but our renewed ability to execute consistently and with discipline makes me confident that we will continue to build on our strong momentum. The environment is uncertain for sure, and our progress will not always advance in a straight line, but it will be consistent and predictable. We have taken what were once merely our aspirations and transformed them into a tangible execution track record. Since the CMD, the results we deliver continue to get better. Our strategy is paying off.

Revenues are up by 10% excluding asset disposals. This is above our full year target of more than 3% growth. We committed to at least a 1% cost reduction excluding disposals. The reality is we did better than that, reducing costs by more