Franklin Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Franklin Income Fund underperformed its benchmark, the Blended 50% MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index + 25% Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index + 25% Bloomberg US Aggregate Index, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Allocations to both the fixed income and equity sides of the portfolio contributed to the fund’s absolute returns.
  • Following two years of narrow market breadth, 2025 began with underperformance from some of the leading performers over the last couple of years.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US stocks experienced heightened volatility during 2025’s first quarter amid concerns about US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and their impact on economic growth, inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) interest-rate path, with some investors fearing a potential

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FCISX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FCISX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCISX
--
FKINX
--
FNCFX
--
FRIAX
--
FKIQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News